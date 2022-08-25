DIGITAL IGNITE LANDS COVETED SPOT ON INC. 5000 LIST SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

THE MARKETING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY EXPERIENCED 614% GROWTH FROM 2018-2021

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed last week its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, and Digital Ignite is thrilled to announce that it has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row! This year Digital Ignite landed the No. 1,058 spot placing it in the top 25% of the prestigious list.

The Charleston-based marketing agency experienced an incredible three-year average growth of 614%, demonstrating resilience during the impact of the Covid -19 pandemic and standing out among the more than 7 million privately held businesses in the US. Digital Ignite is also recognized as the seventh fastest-growing private company in Charleston and the thirteenth in South Carolina.

Digital Ignite uses marketing technology and a reliance on data to build, test, and refine digital strategies to help clients find and connect with their audiences. Its team works with local clients like Palmetto Goodwill and Charleston Riverdogs as well as international companies like Le Creuset and global student housing group YUGO, based out of Dubai.

“Making the Inc 5000 two years in a row is such an incredible honor, and I could not be more proud of the team here at DI,” said Mike Samet (CEO and Co-Founder). “It is also a testament to the talent we’ve brought on board here in Charleston and our clients' continued faith in our ability to get the right messaging in front of their target audiences.”

Digital Ignite credits its growth to its employees and their relentless focus on innovation and using data to inform both creative execution as well as precise audience targeting.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Deja Knight with Pearl Public Relations at deja@pearlprfirm.com.

ABOUT DIGITAL IGNITE:

Digital Ignite is a full-service marketing agency focused on leveraging data to build digital strategies that ensure that their clients can connect with their unique audiences in the right way and at the right time. Digital Ignite is located at 635 Rutledge Avenue, Suite 201, Charleston, South Carolina 29403. More information can be found at www.digital-ignite.com.