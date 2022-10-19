ETTO LEISURE CARS APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Will Harton Takes the Helm of the Rapidly-Expanding Leisure Car Company

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etto Leisure Cars (“Etto”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Harton as Chief Executive Officer. Will, a native Charlestonian, joins Etto from Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, where he was the Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. During his tenure there, Will led the company’s acquisition growth effort leading the company from a startup to ten locations nationwide while also providing strategic and executive-level leadership. Prior to Hawthorne, Will was an Assistant Vice President with Marsh USA, Inc., where he worked both in the aviation and private equity/mergers and acquisitions group servicing Fortune 50 customers around the world. Harton has a BA in history from Duke University.

Board Chairman and Managing Partner of Etto’s financial sponsor, Hoplite Capital, Brian Doherty, was quoted as saying, “Will is an excellent choice as CEO of Etto given his deep roots in the Lowcountry as well as his experience growing companies like Etto. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow Etto not just in the Charleston market but throughout the southeast, and we’re excited for Will to lead into the future.”

"I am very excited at this new chapter in my career, and I look forward to enhancing Etto’s already stellar reputation in the leisure car space and growing that brand beyond Charleston,” said Harton.

About Etto Leisure Cars:

Etto Leisure Cars was created through the combination of Palmetto Custom Cars and Golf Cars of Charleston and is based on a simple idea: create a first-class leisure car purchasing experience for our customers in every market we serve. We provide the highest quality products from manufacturers like Club Car, Garia, Tomberlin, and Star Leisure Vehicles, along with education and transparency in our sales and service process. We currently have five locations throughout the Charleston area and will be expanding into new markets in the near future. Please visit www.ettocars.com for more information.

###