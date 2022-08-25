MRD HOLDS SUCCESSFUL INAUGURAL CONSULTATION ON CD POLICY IN ISABEL

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has successfully concluded its inaugural consultation on the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development Policy (CD) in Isabel Province today (Thursday 25th August, 2022.

Commenced on Wednesday 24th August, the two-days consultation enabled MRD to gather invaluable inputs and recommendations from its stakeholders to assist them (MRD) towards the formulation and design of the Constituency Development policy framework.

The policy framework will set the bases for MRD internal taskforce to develop the drafting instructions of the proposed review on the CDF Act 2013. It will also further enhance the planning, coordination, implementation and management of the CDF.

“Vision of the CD policy is to achieve safe, clean, healthy, friendly, peaceful and vibrant rural communities all throughout Solomon Islands by 2035,” Permanent Secretary for MRD Dr. Samson Viulu said.

He said this is the first consultation and will be extended to other provinces in the coming weeks.

PS Viulu said that views from the wider pubic including from rural folks will be gathered from these consultations and a policy working draft will be distributed to all the relevant stakeholders for their invaluable inputs.

Other main features of the policy are identification of main thematic focus areas, allocation of financial resources, constituency governance, improved and more focused delivery mechanisms and proper coordination, planning and sustenance of income generating projects.

MRD Deputy Secretary Corporate Constance Wane raising a point during discussion session.

PS Viulu further stated that the CD policy is intended to guide how development can be sustainably implemented and harnessed throughout all constituencies in collaboration with relevant line ministries and other stakeholders.

“The new development policy will make more emphasis in the productive and resource sectors including essential services to address the issues and challenges faced daily by rural dwellers thereby activate an additional percentage of the productive population to contribute to the national revenue consequently grow our local and national economy.”

In her brief closing remark on behalf of the MRD team, Deputy Secretary Corporate (DSC) Constance Wane acknowledged all the participants for their important and invaluable contributions and inputs during the course of the consultation.

She said that the inputs and recommendations from the consultation will really help the ministry towards the formulation of the CD policy.

Ms. Wane added that CD Policy is an overarching policy of the ministry where other strategies of MRD will be formulated.

She said that MRD is looking forward to working closely with its stakeholders in such undertakings and priorities of the ministry to ensure service delivery and development in rural areas impacted our rural people.

Speaking on behalf of the participants is Paramount Chief Clement Rojumana.

Mr. Rojumana also thanked MRD for giving them the opportunity where they can contribute towards the development of the CD policy.

He also acknowledged the reforms that MRD is undertaking and wishes the ministry all the best through the course of the consultation.

More than 30 participants participated in the two-days consultation.

Second consultation is set for Western Province.

MRD PS Dr. Samson Viulu looking from the back with MRD officials and a rep from the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) Dr Wycliff Tupiti far right.

MRD officers Kejoa Para and Agnes Tanihorara and a participant during a group presentation.

Participants during the consultation.

MRD officers Kejoa Para and Agnes Tanihorara and a participant during a group presentation.

– MRD Press