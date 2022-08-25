MRD M&E TEAM ASSESS CENTRAL MAKIRA CDF FUNDED PROJECTS

The Monitoring & Evaluation Team from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) had successfully completed the monitoring and verification of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) funded projects in Central Makira Constituency (CDF) after they last visited Three Sisters Island on Wednesday 25th August 2022.

The team started with communities at the Warirato basin, Bwa’ro and other communities on Ward 11-East Bauro on the 16th August 2022.

They later visited communities in ward 10- Central Bauro in and around Kirakira provincial capital.

The team then travelled to ward 11 in West Bauro before returning to Kirakira for their final trip to Three Sisters Islands.

Team leader Gabriel Manetiva said even though theier monitoring activity was slightly disturbed by the current bad weather, they managed to reach all communities as scheduled and interviewed the beneficiaries of the CDF projects.

MRD M&E team arrived at the border separating Central Makira and West Makira Constituency to do project verification in Ward 9, West Bauro.

Mr. Manetiva on behalf of the MRD team took the opportunity and thanked all those who supported them in the successful completion of the monitoring activity especially the following;

Central Makira Constituency -For supporting the team, planning, and arrangements of logistics, focal villages and communities and beneficiaries during the M & E visits.

Faith based organizations,

chiefs,

community leaders,

men,

women and children

Hosts in visited communities.

Village protocol officers

Special thanks goes to MPA –Ward 9 Hon. Kira –for invitation to attend the Makira /Ulawa 2nd Appointed day celebration at Manita. MPA Jackson- Dinner and Hon Premier for the late courtesy at Macedonia village.

Transport owners

Boat driver and crew

Our hosts in the communities

And all those who assist the team during the visits.

“Thank you all for your welcome, time, cooperation and participation in the discussion and interviews on the implementation of the CDF Program in Central Makira constituency. Your participation and cooperation had enabled us to successful complete our work.”

The team will extend their Monitoring and verification visit to East Makira Constituency (EMC) next week.

They are currently waiting for East Makira Constituency officers in Kirakira before heading to the constituency where they are expected to spent another 10-days to monitor and verify CDF funded projects in the constituency.

CDF funded Community Hall in one of the Community in Nukukaisi.

They are due to return to Honiara once they complete the M&E task in East Makira.

The objectives of the M&E were:

To verify the implementation status of projects funded by CDF program in the constituency from 2021.

To establish community participation in the CDF funded projects in the constituency.

To investigate the level of awareness of CDF among community members.

To determine the level of satisfaction of community members in CDF funded projects.

Constituency monitoring of CDF projects is part of the MRD’s ongoing activity on CDF funded programmes being implemented within the 50 constituencies.

“Relevant data/information collected will support the ministry in its undertaking to assess status of projects and impact’s the fund (CDF) have on the lives of constituents. Not only the data collected is important but gathering evidences on the ground by officers that constituencies utilized the funds as intended is paramount. There are positive and negative responses we have received and that is the main purpose of the activity, to get comments/feedbacks, so that we can draw up recommendations for improvement and consider a way forward to guarantee every Solomon islander participated meaningfully in socio-economic development activities.”

Malau Paina (Three sister island) children enjoying their fresh water hand pump funded under CDF.

– MRD Press