Assertio Announces Closing of $70 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio" or the "Company") ASRT, a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that it has closed its offering of $70 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "Convertible Notes"), including the full exercise of the option to purchase $10 million of additional notes granted by Assertio to the initial purchaser (the "Offering"). The notes were issued in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Offering is expected to result in approximately $65.9 million in net proceeds to Assertio after deducting the initial purchaser's discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Assertio. Assertio intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repurchase or redeem its 13% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and for general corporate purposes.



The Convertible Notes are senior, unsecured obligations of Assertio and accrue interest at a rate of 6.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2023. The Convertible Notes mature on September 1, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. The Convertible Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Assertio's common stock ("common stock"), or a combination thereof, at Assertio's election. The initial conversion rate is 244.2003 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $4.09 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 12.50% over the last reported sale price of $3.64 per share of common stock on August 22, 2022. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The Convertible Notes are redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Assertio's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after September 8, 2025 and before the 41st scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price is equal to the principal amount of the Convertible Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

If a "fundamental change" (as defined in the indenture for the Convertible Notes) occurs, then noteholders may require Assertio to repurchase their Convertible Notes for cash. The repurchase price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the applicable repurchase date.

The Company will agree not to incur liens on its or its subsidiaries' assets or to permit its subsidiaries to guarantee indebtedness without equally and ratably securing or guaranteeing the notes, and will agree not to permit its subsidiaries to issue disqualified or preferred stock, subject to certain exceptions.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions.

