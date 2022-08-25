Pittsburgh to Host Eradicate Hate Global Summit
Comprehensive global conference aims to stem the explosion of hate-fueled extremist violencePITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eradicate Hate Global Summit kicks off in Pittsburgh, PA on September 19, 2022. It grew out of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. In October 2018, a heavily armed gunman massacred worshipers from three different congregations at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue. The Eradicate Hate organizers were driven by the horror of this attack to create the world’s most effectively coordinated offensive against hate and extremist violence.
The Summit will discuss and actively work toward effective strategies to globally eradicate violent acts spawned by hate. The agenda illustrates both the magnitude of our vision and the fact that we have amassed a wide-ranging group of experts to address critical issues that form the foundation for extremist hate.
Experts from government, academia, law, the non-profit sector, corporations, and journalism; will be converging on Pittsburgh for the event, which will be framed by a search for effective on-going solutions to extremist violence.
Additional background on the Eradicate Hate Global Summit can be found here.
Keynote speakers include:
• Steve Dettelbach, Director of U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)
• Alice Wairimu Nderitu, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide to the U.N. Secretary General
• Paul Ash, New Zealand Prime Minister’s Special Representative to “Christchurch Call”
• Julie Platt, Board Chair of Jewish Federations of North America
• Josh Geltzer, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor at National Security Council
• Michael Hill, President, Chautauqua Institution
• Henry Reese, Cofounder, City of Asylum Pittsburgh
• John Tien, Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Altogether, the 2022 Summit will include nearly 100 sessions and feature more than 250 speakers. The wide-ranging topics to be considered include:
• The rise of hate and violent extremism among adolescents and young adults.
• The power of sport to combat hate.
• Violent extremism in the police and military.
• Best practices for combating hate.
• Emerging legal strategies.
• Education and public awareness to fight hate-fueled violence in the community.
Registration Information: EHGS 2022 Registration Here.
For Information about News Media Registration, please email us at press@eradicatehatesummit.com
Additional event details:
• WHEN: September 19-21, 2022
• WHERE: The David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222
• MEDIA CONTACTS:
o Deborah Maxson, +1.412.716.5064, deborah.maxson@kellermaxson.com
o Brad White, +1.301.365.3571, brad.white@kellermaxson.com
• For more information, please visit our website eradicatehatesummit.org.
Deborah K Maxson
Eradicate Hate Global Summit
deborah.maxson@kellermaxson.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other