Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market size worth $ 40.10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market ” By Component (Fiber, Optical Transceiver), By Application (Telecom, Data Center), By Technology (WDM, Fiber Channel), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market size was valued at USD 19.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 40.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market Overview

The manufacturers of optical transceivers are concentrating a lot on R&D for serving different applications within the railway system network, information center interconnect, long haul applications, and others, that need optical transceivers to be compatible with the advanced network. This trend is expected to extend the market growth of little and compact optical modules thanks to their high variety of information properties at a quicker speed. These factors give massive growth potential for optical transceivers within the Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market. The growth of telecommunication infrastructure can have a substantial result on developing countries in an exceedingly positive approach.

With the arrival of IoT, AI, and large information, there’s an increasing demand for good devices and different connected applications. The interconnected technologies across telecommunication sectors play a crucial role in capturing, translating, and transferring information into significant info, which is crucial for the reinforcement of urban infrastructure. The backbone for this type of infrastructural development may be a high-speed fiber optics network, which might transfer enormous amounts of data, at high speed, from one finish to a different. The implementation of the 5G network and 6G network needs high-bandwidth homeward-bound fiber optical cables integrated with optical transceivers for secured and reliable information transfers. Therefore, the growth of optical communication infrastructure across developing nations can drive the Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market in the future.

Key Developments

In March 2022, ADVA Optical Networking launched a new pluggable MicroMux Edge BiDi device that enables operators to boost capacity and address fiber constraints in access networks. The BiDi pluggable will minimize cost and latency in access networks.

In March 2022, Huawei partnered with ZainTech, a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, providing mobile voice and data services. With this partnership, both companies would explore opportunities for digital solution development. Also, develop ZainTech’s ecosystem with Huawei’s expertise and best practices in the public cloud, and explore new local cloud opportunities.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Nokia, II-VI Incorporated, ZTE Corporation, ADTRAN Inc., Infinera Corporation, ADVA Optical Networking, FUJITSU.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market On the basis of Component, Application, Technology, and Geography.

Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market, By Component Fiber Optical Transceiver Switch

Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market, By Application Telecom Data Center Enterprise

Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market, By Technology WDM Fiber Channel SONET Others

Optical Communication And Networking Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



