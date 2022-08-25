OnCentive Appoints Chief Legal Officer to the Executive Leadership Team

Kathryn Modeer Joins OnCentive as Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel OnCentive: Profitability & Compliance Experts

Kathryn Modeer joins OnCentive to Bring Extensive Legal Expertise to the Organization

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation’s leading compliance & profitability firm, OnCentive, announced today the appointment of Kathryn Modeer to its newly created role of Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Reporting directly to CEO Shannon Scott, Modeer will oversee all legal, corporate governance, enterprise risk management, compliance, litigation, regulatory, corporate, as well as outside counsel management.

“From the inception of OnCentive we have always set out to hire the best and brightest team in the industry,” stated Shannon Scott, OnCentive CEO. “Kathryn brings years of experience in corporate law and litigation and I couldn't be more thrilled to have her as our newest addition.”

Modeer is an accomplished litigation attorney with years of experience in mass tort and product liability matters. She was most recently Senior Associate Attorney at Husch Blackwell, a nationwide full-service business and litigation law firm, where she worked with clients ranging from small businesses to major corporations.

Modeer earned a juris doctorate from The Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law in 2014. After law school, she completed a clerkship in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. Modeer graduated from Auburn University in 2010 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Business Economics.

“I’m honored to join the accomplished executive OnCentive team,” said Modeer. “With inflation at a 40-year high, small and mid-size businesses are experiencing more challenges than ever. OnCentive and its portfolio companies are doing exciting work to assist these businesses with maximizing their profitability and increasing their government compliance.”



About OnCentive

OnCentive is the nation’s leading profitability and compliance consulting firm. Leveraging their leaderships’ 100 years of combined credit expertise and their state-of-the-art custom technology, OnCentive helps businesses maximize government incentives and tax credits. OnCentive has helped their clients capture over $2 billion in government incentives & recovery programs, like the Covid-19 Employee Retention Credits, the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, Research and Development Tax Credit, Disaster Employee Retention Credit, and many others.