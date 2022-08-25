Submit Release
Injured Hiker Carried down Edmands Path

Lieutenant Mark Ober
August 25, 2022

Bean’s Grant, NH – On Wednesday at approximately 12:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker who had suffered an unknown leg injury while descending Edmands Path in Bean’s Grant. The call had come in via 911 and the GPS coordinates placed the hiker 2 miles up from the trailhead off Mt. Clinton Road.

The hiker, identified as Michael Haley, 61, of Coventry, RI, was working his way down a steep section of trail when he suffered the injury. He and his wife attempted to splint the injured leg and tried to continue down, but he was unable to continue under his own power. A rescue response was initiated with multiple Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responding to assist.

The first members of the rescue team made contact with the Haley just after 3:00 p.m. An assessment was conducted, and Haley was fitted with a brace that was provided by the rescuers. With assistance, Haley attempted to continue down the trail. After approximately 50 minutes of making extremely slow progress, the decision was made to place Haley in the litter and carry him the rest of the way down the trail.

The rescue team arrived at the trailhead at 5:30 p.m. Haley opted to forgo an ambulance and instead chose to seek medical treatment on his own.

No other information is available at this time.

