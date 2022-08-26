Correction Notice: This Fall, Learn About What Happened 'Before You Were You'
written by David and Jonathan Shmidt Chapman; illustrated by Diane Nelson; on sale September 23, 2022
Before you were you, we watched you grow. From two tiny specks into one embryo. And long before that, you were merely a dream. A wish and a hope—in our eyes, a bright gleam.”RICHMOND, VA, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s book, 'Before You Were You,' written by David and Jonathan Shmidt Chapman and illustrated by Diane Nelson.
— from Before You Were You
Adding a new baby to the family can involve a lot of planning, no matter what kind of family you have—but for some families, that planning is a lot more complicated than it is for others! This book shares what happened before all of us were born—with a particular focus on the special people who help families achieve their dreams of having a baby.
Featuring gentle watercolor illustrations that beautifully convey the tenderness and hopes every loving parent has for their child, 'Before You Were You' is scheduled for release on September 23, 2022.
'How do you make a baby and grow a family, even when you don’t have all the necessary ingredients? How did my two daddies make me? "Before You Were You" is the story of how some special babies are brought into the world: with the help of a whole community, and with a lot of love.
'"Before You Were You" is the story of how a dedicated and loving community came together to provide and gestate the egg that produced a gay couple’s beloved first child. Written in verse directly to the child, the story outlines the many steps of gestation, pregnancy, and birth in rhythmical language and colorful descriptions that young children will want to read again and again—because what child doesn’t love to hear his or her own birth story?'
About the Authors
David and Jonathan Shmidt Chapman met in an elevator in Times Square. They married in 2013, and dreamed of starting a family. After an incredible adventure in egg donation and gestational surrogacy, and with the help of a loving community, the couple welcomed a child into the world in 2017.
Trained as artists, educators, and community leaders, David and Jonathan are passionate about creating new stories in which all children can see themselves represented.
About the Illustrator
Diane Nelson is a professional medical illustrator; president and art director of BIOMEDIA Corporation, a company she founded; and sole owner of DianeNelsonStudio.com, an illustration and visual arts studio. She has been an artist as long as she can remember, and loves to create engaging and fun images that help the reader identify with the story. She is also the proud Gramma of the child who inspired this story.
Interviews available upon request.
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
Please note, a previous press release erroneously included an endorsement from author Noreen Paulson. This endorsement is not affiliated with this title.
Before You Were You (hardcover, 32 pages, $23.95 / paperback, 32 pages, $13.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
