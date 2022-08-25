Houston's Hottest New Artist Shawno Acknowledged for Deep South Singles and Modern Conscious Rap

Shawno Takes 'Dirty South Music' to Next Level With His Release of Visual for "Blame On Me"

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Houston has a lead role to play when it comes to hip hop music’s popularity. It is the home to many iconic and legendary rappers and also the budding zone of newcomers. One artist who is recently becoming the talk of the town is Shawno, and his tracks are exemplary to define the spark of the 'Houston hip hop scene'.

Shawno is young, talented, and enthusiastic, and is well versed with the changing trends of the genre. He is one star who has taken the 'Dirty South music' to the next level. The lyrics of his tracks are evocative and deal with different critical issues faced by the masses. He is naturally talented with the gift of capturing the essence of a story through his lyrical wordplay.

Shawno’s persona is a combination of Eminem’s tenacity and Kendrick Lamar’s dexterity, that make him suitable to perform any style in the genre. He is the the best example of today's "conscious rap” that is not only meant for entertaining, but to literally connect with the listeners. The singles of “Shawno” that prove his mastery over the genre are “Tatted Tho”, the debut single with street style elements, “Digga”, the perfect club track and more. The new Houston rapper Shawno is acknowledged for his Deep South singles, best witnessed in “Blame On Me” from his extended play. Stay up on latest news and events at Shawno on Facebook - Meta, ShawnoNation on Instagram, and also @ShawnoNation on Twitter.

Blame On Me (Official Video)

