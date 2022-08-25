Industry Veteran Stewart Alvarez Returns to Travel Technology Association
Promoting the Critical Role of Transparency, Competition, and Consumer Choice
Our members are focused on optimizing the travel planning process while positively affecting the broader travel industry and tourism economy.”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, announced today that Stewart Alvarez is coming out of retirement to lead the association. With more than 35 years of travel industry experience, including serving as an original founding member of Travel Tech (and former Board Chair), Alvarez is uniquely positioned to help the organization and its membership promote the values of consumer choice, marketplace competition, and transparency, to regulators and policymakers.
— Stewart Alvarez
Alvarez is serving Travel Tech as interim President and Chief Executive Officer.
As Travel Tech searches for a permanent leader to guide the organization, Alvarez will focus on several key priorities, including proposals from the Department of Transportation regarding ticket refunds and ancillary services. He will also continue to promote the industry by illustrating how competition facilitated by the travel technology industry lowers consumer costs, creates a transparent marketplace, and contributes to economic growth.
Travel Tech member websites are popular because they allow consumers to compare and price shop millions of travel destinations, hotels, and attractions with their fingertips, enabling consumers to find the experience that best meets their needs.
"On behalf of the entire Travel Tech Board, we are thrilled that Stewart has agreed to come out of retirement to lead the association at this critical time. His expertise is unparalleled," explained Emmett O’Keefe Chairman of the Travel Technology Association Board of Directors. “We are fortunate to have someone with his unique experience and deep knowledge of how travel intermediaries help consumers compare and book the travel experiences that best meet their needs leading Travel Tech at this important time.”
“Travel Tech members offer consumers the ability to see all their options in one place to comparison shop before confidently booking the best option. Online travel agencies and short-term rental sites encourage the entire travel industry to compete to offer consumers the best value (prices, services, and offerings),” Alvarez explained. “Travel Tech members invest significantly to promote the travel industry and create demand which benefit travel providers and consumers, both business and leisure travelers, alike.”
A recent op-ed from Travel Tech pointed out that “…with the ability to comparison shop, consumers are ultimately driving prices down. This gives them the power to choose travel opportunities that maximize value while minimizing costs. And the less travelers spend on transportation and lodging, the more money they can spend at their destination on tourism businesses.”
Stewart Alvarez most recently served as Head of Industry Affairs, Americas for Amadeus. In that role, he served as an extension of Amadeus’ Industry Affairs organization, focusing on advancing global initiatives in all the Americas (Central, North, and South), representing Amadeus with local trade associations, advocacy groups, and regulatory bodies.
During his tenure at Amadeus, he left to serve as the vice president of sales and marketing for International Computer Services and Advice for Travel (ICSAT), a world leader in software solutions for the travel industry and an Amadeus partner, which ultimately was acquired by Amadeus. He played a direct role in airline negotiations supporting the overall distribution and IT strategies, including the ongoing evolution of the GDS commercial model.
“The planning process and booking of trips, experiences, and adventures is an enjoyable part of travel, and it is working,” Alvarez continued. “Our members are focused on optimizing the travel planning process while positively affecting the broader travel industry and tourism economy. I’m excited to be back at this important time.”
Alvarez's career began in the travel industry in 1985, when he first joined Eastern Airlines as a sales agent.
About Travel Tech
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.
