Open a Business (LLC) in United States from Anywhere in the World. No Visa Required!

Today, LLC has become a highly profitable and convenient structure to start a business. In American Samoa, LLCs get the chance to leverage a variety of benefits. Besides, starting an American Samoan LLC is not as difficult as many might think.
In simple terms, an LLC or limited liability company pairs the best elements of a sole proprietorship with the personal liability protection for the owners of the firm. It is a perfect mechanism that allows business owners to hold onto their assets separately from the assets, losses, and debts of the LLC.
Yes, foreigners can acquire American Samoan LLC or start a new liability company in American Samoa. In fact, anyone can lay the foundation of an LLC in American Samoa. Foreign companies as well as foreign citizens have the freedom to form a limited liability company in American Samoa.
Think of LLC through the lens of limited liability protection that works in favor of business owners. It is an invaluable feature of the American Samoan LLCs that continues to draw the attention of more business owners.
LLC foreign ownership Assets by Non-American Citizens
Yes, non-American citizens can own the assets when it comes to forming a limited liability company. The fact of the matter is that residents, non-residents, corporations, and foreign people within the U.S. can own a American Samoan LLC.
Whether or not an individual is a United States citizen, the process to start a new LLC remains the same. The business owners just need to file the articles of organization through the American Samoan online portal at https://llc.as.gov. These articles contain information like business address, name of the owners, limited liability statement, management information, and seed contributions by the members.
When it comes to the start-up process, different states can have minor changes. In American Samoa, owners are free to include as much information as possible in the official statement.
What Foreigners Should Consider
If a business goal is to form an American Samoan LLC foreign or non-resident, then make sure to take into account key considerations:
No Visa needed to form an LLC in American Samoa
An American Samoa LLC is done virtual and allow anyone from anywhere to set up a business in the United States in minutes.
Apply for an EIN and Get Your ITIN at IRS
Since foreigners do not need a social security number, they can opt for an ITIN or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. The ITIN makes it possible for non-residents to get EIN or Employee Identification Number. You can apply for your Employee Identification Number by filing Form SS-4.
List a Registered Agent
Another essential consideration for non-residents or foreigners who want to form an American Samoan LLC is to assign a suitable registered agent to file the Articles of Organization. In American Samoa small businesses that are not on the Territory can be their own registered agent.
What about LLC Taxes for Foreign Individuals?
As a foreigner, individuals can pay taxes on more than one type of income. Oftentimes, it all boils down to tax treaties and treatment that may or may not impact put a dent in terms of taxation. Also, when it comes to direct money exchanges involving real estate, stock shares, or other transactions, the involved parties have to report taxable income through Form 1042-S.
Typically, American Samoan LLCs don’t have to worry about taxation due to the pass-through of mechanism to move profits and loss to income taxes. But make sure not to overlook any tax treaties that may impact your LLC formation process. But for the most part, American Samoan LLCs don’t face corporate income taxes.
Start Your American Samoan LLC Today!
Of course, there are basic rules and regulations in place to form an LLC in American Samoa. As long as you want to pursue the American dream, you will find the process simple and easy to follow. If you don’t want to minimize issues or avoid missteps, seek legal expertise and get a prompt consultation from a professional attorney.
Once an attorney enters the picture, you’d be surprised how straightforward the process is to form an American Samoa LLC. At the same time, don’t forget to take advantage of the online portal to form your American Samoan LLC.
Whether a business is from Europe or Asia ready to start business operations in American Samoa, the online portal will make the process easier. In hindsight, using the online portal allows business owners and entities to streamline their American Samoa LLC formation process and save valuable time and resources.
With American Samoan LLC, you can count on flawless asset protection, confidentiality, privacy, and security.
