FMI SafeMark® Delivers a Microlearning Version of Its Food Handler Training Course

Aug 25, 2022

By Gwen Lee, Senior Manager, Food Safety Programs, FMI, and Andrew Brown, Manager, Member Program Sales & Marketing, FMI

Food safety knowledge, attitudes and practices of food handlers is critical to preventing foodborne illness. That’s why retailers are constantly looking for ways to optimize their food safety training programs and continuously explore opportunities to enhance the overall learning experience for associates.

FMI has met retailers’ needs by offering industry-specific food safety training for over two decades. We continue to support retailers’ efforts to deliver effective food handler training by offering a new microlearning version of the SafeMark® Quick Reference: Food Safety for Food Handler course. Microlearning is a type of training that breaks training content down into smaller chunks. Rather than having to take the entire course at once, associates are able to take one microlearning lesson at a time.

Developed by FMI and Conduent – SafeMark’s online training partner – the new microlearning course boosts knowledge retention while providing flexibility to employees by increasing convenience and decreasing seat time. Using any device, learners can access the course and take any of the eight microlearning modules, which can be used to replace existing training or reinforce certain topics. The SafeMark® Quick Reference: Food Safety for Food Handler - Microlearning Version includes modules on the following food safety principles:

Foodborne Illness

Personal Health and Hygiene

Illness Reporting

Preventing Cross-Contamination and Cross Contact

Time and Temperature Control for Safety Foods

Receiving and Storage

Temperature Danger Zone

Cleaning and Sanitation

Many of the world’s leading organizations across different industries are turning to microlearning as an effective solution to their training initiatives. We are excited to offer a program that allows your organization to do the same for your food safety training initiatives. A complimentary review of SafeMark® Quick Reference: Food Safety for Food Handlers – Microlearning Version is available now!

Contact FMI or Conduent to request your review today! We would be glad to discuss how to integrate this program into your current food safety training program.