Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,728 in the last 365 days.

CRH PLC Announces 2022 Interim Results

Key Highlights

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 /

  • Positive first-half performance; further growth in sales & EBITDA
  • Margin ahead despite significant inflationary headwinds
  • Reflecting the resilience of our business & our integrated solutions strategy
  • Year-to-date acquisition spend $2.8bn including Barrette Outdoor Living
  • Efficient & disciplined reallocation of $3.8bn Building Envelope divestment
  • Strong & flexible balance sheet; significant optionality for future value creation
  • Increasing cash returns; interim dividend +4% & ongoing share buybacks
  • Full-year EBITDA to be c. $5.5bn (2021: $5.0bn) in a challenging cost environment

Summary Financials1

H1 2022 Change

Sales

 $ 15.0bn +14 %

EBITDA

 $ 2.2bn +21 %

EBITDA Margin

 14.7 % +90bps

EPS ($)

 $ 1.21 +36 %

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:
"CRH has delivered another strong performance with further growth in sales, EBITDA and margin despite a challenging and volatile cost environment. This performance reflects the continued execution of our integrated and sustainable solutions strategy. Looking ahead, despite some continued cost headwinds, the strength of our balance sheet and resilience of our business leaves us well positioned to deliver superior value for all our stakeholders."

Announced Thursday, 25 August 2022

1Current and prior year trading information is presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the results of the Building Envelope business which was divested in April 2022 and has been classified as a discontinued operation.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1229X_1-2022-8-24.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/713415/CRH-PLC-Announces-2022-Interim-Results

You just read:

CRH PLC Announces 2022 Interim Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.