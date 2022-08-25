Submit Release
SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         25/08/2022 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc's share buybacks 24/08/2022

On 24/08/2022 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc's share buybacks Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code)
  14,166 44.88 AQEU
  33,708 44.93 CEUX
  8,942 44.75 TQEX
  70,349 44.90 XHEL
TOTAL 127,165 44.90  

*rounded to two decimals                

On 9 June 2022, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1 billion in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 10 June 2022, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 7,226,719 Sampo A shares representing 1.36 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

