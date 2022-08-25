Oncoinvent Initiates Radspherin® Phase 2A Trial

First patient has been treated in the RAD-18-002 phase 2A clinical study

Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing alpha emitter therapy across a variety of cancers, today announced that the first colorectal cancer patient in the RAD-18-002 phase 2A clinical trial has been treated with its drug candidate, Radspherin®. The study is conducted at two sites, the Radium Hospital in Oslo Norway and at the Uppsala University Hospital in Uppsala Sweden and will include a total of thirty patients.

"The start of the RAD-18-002 phase 2A study marks an entry into the next stage of development for both our product candidate Radspherin® as well as for Oncoinvent," said Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer of Oncoinvent. "This new study takes us a step closer to achieving our primary goal of developing an effective therapy for cancer patients suffering from peritoneal carcinomatosis."

About the RAD-18-002 Study

The phase 2A open-label expansion cohort of the RAD-18-002 clinical trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity of Radspherin®, an α-emitting radionuclide therapy, administered into the intraperitoneal cavity in subjects with peritoneal carcinomatosis from colorectal carcinoma following complete cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC. Key objectives in the study include survival benefit as well as acute and long-term safety of the drug product candidate.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical technology that delivers precise, alpha-emitting particles across various cancers. By leveraging internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to enable a clinical supply of radioisotopes, the company is advancing therapy based on alpha particles, a higher Linear Energy Transfer (LET) form of radiation, that can potentially eradicate cancer cells. Oncoinvent's lead candidate, Radspherin®, is designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities, and its versatility allows it to be deployed for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications. Radspherin® is in two ongoing clinical studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis from both ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.

