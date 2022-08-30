Mbanq Labs Virtual Demo Day to Showcase Latest US Digital Banking Innovation
Technological advances mean that, with the right support, launching a digital bank is one of the most exciting, lucrative and forward looking business opportunities in the USA.”NEW YORK, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four US-based FinTech startups will showcase their innovation, business ideas and technological development upon graduation from the latest cohort of Mbanq Labs accelerator program.
— Daniel Ong, Mbanq Labs Accelerator Manager
The Mbanq Labs Virtual Demo Day will be held via Zoom on Thursday, 8th September, 2022, 2pm – 4pm EDT.
The latest digital banking technology and business strategies will be on display. Presenting will be FinTech entrepreneurs from the following startups:
Eazybank - Premium digital banking platform
Empire - Tribal-focused digital banking platform
Poetryy Finance - Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCU) focused digital banking platform
NeuXP - Lifestyle-focused digital banking platform
The event will include breakout sessions and networking with FinTech and digital banking leaders.
Daniel Ong, Labs Accelerator Manager, says, “Technological advances mean that, with the right support, launching a digital banking FinTech is one of the most exciting, lucrative and forward looking business opportunities in the USA. These startups are ready to showcase their laser-focused approach to providing financial services for specific target niches and under-served banking customers. I am looking forward to hearing how they are harnessing FinTech to build scalable businesses across the USA."
Tahirah Dalila El, Tribal Minister of Finance, Empire, says, “Empire is the first neobanking platform to provide economic development solutions, to include a democratic process for inclusion, and consistent self-driven profit share for economic, culture, and social development."
Eazybank CEO, Daniel Lolobrigida Jr. says, “We cannot offer financial services to 60 million freelancers in the US without talking about payment solutions. Freelancers often get delayed payments that can cause terrible cash flow situations.
“Eazy brings in a single platform: financial services, payments, and rewards. We provide powerful tools, facilitate payments and financial transactions and make money travel much faster."
Jeremy Mah, CEO of NeuXP, says, “Financial apps never stop progressing as users continue the search for the easiest way to manage their banking needs. That is why at NeuXP, we work hard to transform the financial experience by connecting users to global finance and lifestyle services.”
Mbanq Labs is a leading digital banking and FinTech accelerator. It provides training and wide-ranging support for technology innovation, fundraising, marketing, and legal and regulatory frameworks, for financial and technology startups in the USA and the world. https://labs.mbanq.io
Mbanq is a world-leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider and technology innovator. Mbanq provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, as well as customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com
