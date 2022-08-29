Indian Summer Pool & Spa Offers Pool Construction & Remodeling Services in Missouri
Indian Summer Pool & Spa, a Missouri-based company, offers the best swimming pool construction and remodeling in the state.SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian Summer Pool & Spa is a swimming pool construction company based in Springfield, Missouri. It is also the number one swimming pool remodeling in the state. The company offers various design pool construction services and pool remodeling to enhance homeowners' comfort in their space and increase their property value. People looking for gunite swimming pool repair companies in Springfield, MO, can also check out Indian Summer Pool & Spa.
The company specializes in building different types of swimming pools, from custom concrete to fiberglass pools, vinyl, and hybrid, and creating pool designs according to customers' choices.
A little about these kinds of swimming pools that Indian Summer Pool & Spa offers to construct: concrete swimming pools, also known as gunite swimming pools, provide the ultimate personalizations and customizations. Whether a customer is looking for a simple and budget-friendly pool or a world-class backyard resort, Indian Summer Pool & Spa can do the work. Fiberglass pools, also known as "composite" pools, offer some notable advantages, such as fast installations, using fewer chemicals than other pools, gorgeous colors with highly durable finishes,s and a lifetime warranty on all pool shells. Vinyl liner swimming pools can be created using any material, and Indian Summer Pool & Spa uses the best custom vinyl liner from two excellent manufacturers. Lastly, the hybrid pools are fiberglass pools with fiberglass or steel walls.
Indian Summer Pool & Spa traces its origins to Fender Brothers Construction, founded in 1984 by brothers Doug and Craig Fender. They were known for their quality home remodeling and concrete work, and it was a natural progression for them to enter the pool and spa arena in 1988 when given the opportunity to build a swimming pool for a current remodeling customer. The two started with Hybrid stainless steel pools and vinyl liner pools in 1988 and earned two NSPI awards for their pool installations before progressing to gunite pools in 1991.
Besides pool construction and remodeling, the company offers other services, including building fireplaces and pits, outdoor kitchens, patios, and more.
"As a company, we aim to enhance people's comfort and lifestyle by offering pool construction services and remodeling. Our other services include building fireplaces and pits, outdoor kitchens, patios, swim spas, and more," the company's rep stated. "We are also one of the best gunite swimming pool builders in Springfield, Missouri," they added.
