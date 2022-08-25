She Lash going from Strength to Strength

She Lash: for everything LASH!

SHREWSBURY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHE LASH - So how did it all begin?

LET’S REWIND.

Their empire started with the girl who puts the ‘S’ into SHE, Sarah. She was addicted to strip lashes and would not EVER be seen without them. But the strip lashes were only ever a temporary measure and Sarah wanted to wear her lashes 24-7! Inspired by a local lash artist she decided to take up a career in lash extensions to support her financially whilst completing her 3-year nursing degree.

Without a background in the beauty industry and only £50 in her pocket to start her business Sarah didn’t have a single client to her name but 'Lashes by Sarah' was born.

FAST FORWARD A YEAR AND A HALF.

Still in her parents’ spare attic room Sarah built up a regular loyal clientele that fell in love with her unique style of lashes alongside her warm & friendly customer service, the passion in her work was obvious. Word was spreading day by day and her business was growing.

Then along came Heather … 'Lashes by Sarah' was growing fast, and Sarah needed help to lash new clients and so she took on her first ever lash apprentice ...... her sister Heather!

When two became one ….. no longer just ‘Lashes by Sarah’ they rebranded the business name to ‘The Lash Boutique’ There were very few variations in styles of individual lashes in the industry at the time and Sarah and Heather were tired of seeing the same standard lash sets and wanted to offer more options for their clients rather than Classics, Hybrids & Volume. They felt the industry needed more creativity. After all, why do strip lashes get to have all the fun?

And so, the lash game changed forever…..on a mission to create more styles they specialised in recreating strip lash looks with lash extensions. Hours & hours of experimenting took place (Thank you to all the loyal clients for their patience) Defying everything they were originally taught, what NOT to do on their initial lash training “Do not apply extensions 3mm longer than the natural lashes” “Volume fans need to be perfectly symmetrical” “No more than 7D fans” ….the lash industry was now advancing, clients wanted more and they knew this was the start of something amazing! Sarah & Heather well & truly threw the rule book out the window & found their own style.

With a need for more space due to their client base doubling they soon upgraded! From the attic room, all the way to the ever so slightly bigger spare bedroom downstairs until they found new business premises in Shrewsbury (UK)

They created some unique lash extensions and high-performance adhesives for lash techs alongside a training academy to replicate their lash looks and were ready for a FINAL REBRAND. Sarah and Heather needed to stand out from the crowd. Their loyal client suggested ‘why don’t you use your initials, no one can copy that!’ S.H.E?! … and the rest is history!

Celebs love their lashes, and their clients include:

GEORDIE SHORE:

Chloe Ferry

Charlotte Crosby

Sophie Kasai

Abbie Holborn

Nathan

Bethan Kershaw

Influencer:

Daisey O’Donnell

Love island:

Hannah Elizabeth

The Only Way is Essex:

Chloe Rocket