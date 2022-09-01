ParentShield activates SchoolBlock at 9am on Thursday 1st September

A ParentShield contract makes any mobile phone suitable for school ParentShield Child-Safe Network

From today and for the rest of the UK school Year Parents can again use ParentShield's SchoolBlock technology to block all calls, SMS and mobile data at school

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Phones pose one of the greatest challenges that teachers and schools face. The constant pinging interruptions from a classroom of 30 mobile phones is a difficult problem for teachers to handle, and the problems that can be caused through bullying and privacy intrusion via mobile phones are immense.

Fortunately more and more schools every year are recommending ParentShield to the parents of their new intake. ParentShield is the only school-friendly mobile phone network as it offers SchoolBlock - a single switch in their online control portal - that allows parents to turn off all Calls , SMS texts and Mobile data from their child's mobile phone during School Hours. This makes any phone a school-proof phone. Even a simple feature phone.

Every year the setting is disabled during the main part of the UK school calendar where most schools are in recess.

How ParentShield works:

Graham Tyers set up ParentShield in 2017 to provide a service to parents and other adults charged with protecting the children in their care. He said: ‘With phone boxes now being a thing of the past, it's no longer reasonable to presume a child can find a callbox to call home in an emergency, and children are generally provided their first mobile phone at a far younger age than ever before - bringing the stark difference between an adult and properly-designed child mobile contract into view.’

ParentShield is the only mobile network that provides a unique set of monitoring, alert and control features that make it safe and appropriate for users of any age and level of ability. The company provides special Child Protection SIM cards that intercept and block any WhatsApp and other social media setup verification and SMS messages and informs parents instantly. The system offers a fully recorded Closed User Group so the child or young person can only call, or be called, or text or be texted by pre-defined safe numbers. It means that mobile phones in the group can call and text one another, but those outside the group have no way to route calls or SMS messages. There are no settings to make on the phone itself, and no way around the restriction because the call route at network level is unavailable. No matter what the child does, calls to other numbers are simply impossible.

ParentShield was born from a conversation with Police about the sad case of Kayleigh Haywood who, in 2017 was groomed, mainly by SMS message and sadly murdered shortly afterwards by the man Kayleigh came to consider her boyfriend.

It was evident to the Company that there was an urgent need for a new type of Mobile Network that could provide parents with a level of safeguarding and protection that was unavailable elsewhere. ParentShield was born shortly after.



About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.