Salman Lakhani Awarded CEO of the Year – 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Salman Lakhani has been awarded CEO of the Year – 2021 by Brands Pakistan. Cubix’ CEO received the award from Honorable Federal Minister for Commerce & Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar.
The auspicious award ceremony was held at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi, on July 30, 2022. Gracing the occasion as Guest of Honor was Legendary Cricketer Younus Khan.
Brands Foundation, an entity authorized by the Government of Pakistan, recognized Cubix for Software Development in its 10th edition of its awards (Awards Recipients 2020), last year, when Pakistani President, Dr. Arif Alvi, handed Cubix’ CEO Salman Lakhani the award.
Awards by Brands Foundation are described as the "ultimate recognition for most popular and trusted brands in Pakistan." The foundation, which is an independent authorized body, distinguishes itself as a champion for the best brands from each industry in Pakistan.
Cubix was Brands Foundation’s first pick from the IT industry, and this is the first time this award has been given to any company in the software development arena. With Salman Lakhani now receiving the CEO of the Year award the following year magnifies Cubix’ success.
Recognizing Organizational Success:
Brands Foundation emphasizes critical success factors for organizations competing in both local and international markets. In the Pakistani brand sector, it brings together the most credible leading brands from each industry category, making it the most acclaimed honor conferred on companies in Pakistan.
Aligned with the foundation's critical success factors concerning operation in the local and international markets, Cubix is positioned internationally as a prominent digital product entity, working out of 3 major locations.
Cubix Critical Success Factors:
Cubix has enjoyed a broad footprint in the market under its CEO’s leadership, and is known for its vast experience and capability in developing advanced software solutions, including IoT, Blockchain tech, machine learning, VR, and much more.
Alongside the company's technical mastery, Cubix has been highly regarded for its role during the Covid-19 outbreak, demonstrating a customer-centric focus that supported businesses during tough times. Salman Lakhani continues to steer Cubix with its innovative support to its customers and looks forward to success recognition abroad and within Pakistan.
About Cubix:
With headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients around the globe with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. We revolutionize businesses digitally with cutting-edge technology and result-driven solutions. Since 2008, we've helped create tons of mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, web apps, and websites for businesses in diverse industries. With another achievement to call ours, we aim to continue creating revolutionary innovations.
Elvina Salman
