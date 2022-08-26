ParentShield issues Back-to-School Phone advice for Parents

At back to School time it's Parents who do their homework when selecting and setting up a mobile phone ParentShield Child-Safe Network

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here are the main things to cover when giving a child a new mobile phone for back-to-school. Particularly if it's a second-hand or handed-down device. ParentShield only provides SIM cards for children and others with special Safeguarding needs, so is well placed to provide advice to parents at this time.

1. Update the phones operating software

The first thing is to get the phone connected to Wifi and update the phone to the latest version of its operating software, outdated operating software causes unexpected behaviour, which is definitely not what you need.

At the time of writing the latest versions are as follows:

Iphone: 15.6.1

Android: 12

If their phone doesn’t support the latest version, make sure it’s at the latest version that the phone does support.

2. Phone settings check

Children do tend to fiddle with settings from time to time, so double check the main settings to avoid any panic.

– that roaming is switched on wherever mentioned

– that network selection is set to automatic

– that both voice and data have both 3G and 4G(LTE) selected

– that the APN is set correctly – ours is dataconnect as in our data guide here

3. Activate SchoolBlock!

ParentShield takes care of classroom distractions with its revolutionary SchoolBlock facility. Log into your parent portal and within the Settings tab, look for the SchoolBlock switch. This will block all calls, texts and mobile data during school hours. But will still allow communications to the two home numbers, and the emergency services of course.

block phones at school on

Simply pop SchoolBlock on with one simple switch

4. Set up location tracking

The first thing to check is that location services are enabled in the phone settings, and that mobile data is turned on.

Both Apple and Android’s ‘find my phone’ facilities are excellent, and free of charge. You’ll just need to make sure that mobile data is available for the lookup.

Check the portal to make sure there is sufficient data available and that data is switched on in the portal.

If you’re yet to set up location tracking, you can follow our step-by-step guides here:

https://parentshield.co.uk/setting-up-your-childs-iphone/

https://parentshield.co.uk/the-ultimate-guide-to-setting-up-google-family-link-for-your-childs-phone/

If you’re on Safe Stage 1, you can upload some cash balance to use for data. Lots of parents keep data switched off in the portal, and then when they want to locate the phone, switch data on, locate the phone, and then switch it back off again.

Now test it.

5. Make sure it’s fully charged!

One of the most frustrating things is getting everything set up for them so they’re all ready to go…. and then the battery dies! They can’t call you, you can’t call them, and location tracking is out of the window.

6. Look for Back to School SIM only deals and offers

If you’ve not already got a Back-to-school SIM only deal for your Childs phone, you can get a range of voucher codes on the ParentShield Voucher Codes page

