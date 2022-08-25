Law 2.0 Conference’s Upcoming Edition Will Focus On Growing Legal Fraud In The USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- At this 3-day legal event, one can learn about emerging scams and update themselves on the skills, rules, and regulations that can help upskill one's legal practice.
The Law 2.0 Conference is ready to return to the USA with its Winter Edition. It is scheduled for December 19-21, 2022, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA.
At this global event, one can expect to expand their spectrum of legal knowledge by participating in engaging and thought-provoking sessions like panel discussions, live Q/A sessions, and speaker sessions. These sessions are more likely to highlight the current issues and trends in law and policymaking.
As the Law 2.0 Conference aspires to bring legal professionals and firms from all over the world, these attorneys, policymakers, IP paralegals, real estate lawyers, law consultants, and full-service law firms can share their experiences and case studies on prevalent fraudulent activities with other legal professionals. One can become aware of the fraudulent dealings, solutions, and strategies other lawyers adopt by meeting, connecting, and networking at this legal forum. By sharing their experiences, these thought leaders can brainstorm to find possible solutions and stand together against these prevailing frauds in the industry.
When asked about the upcoming Winter Edition, Vibha Kumari, Manager of Law 2.0 Conference, shared, "Considering the growing fraud cases in the legal industry, we thought of circling more around this emerging concern among law firms and professionals. Our upcoming edition aims to provide a platform for these thought leaders to address such concerns and devise possible solutions and strategies to eliminate them."
Apart from networking and learning about the general issues and challenges of the law world, one can experience a unique recognition session at this legal conference. This session is dedicated to honoring and appreciating legal professionals and firms' extraordinary efforts and contributions in driving a change in the legal and policymaking world. The awardees for this reputational recognition are selected after an intensive evaluation process.
Besides learning and networking with notable legal leaders at this legal event, budding entrepreneurs and startups can present their ideas and perspectives before them and ask for sponsorship, mentorship, or even collaborations for their businesses. Not just this, firms can even boost their brand's awareness and reputation by exhibiting their products and services.
To learn more about this global law and policy-making conference, please visit https://www.law2conf.com/.
