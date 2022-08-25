Employment Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Employment Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Employment Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Employment Services Global Market Report 2022”, the employment services market size is expected to grow from $1415.24 billion in 2021 to $1599.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The employment services market is expected to reach $2512.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of employment services market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2226&type=smp

Key Trends In The Employment Services Market

Executive search services companies and recruitment agencies are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to simplify recruitment process. Recruitment process involves screening of profiles from a large applicant pool which is time consuming. Artificial intelligence can automate this process for effective screening and assessment of candidates. Additionally, artificial intelligence powered chat bots are being used for initial communication with job applicants and scheduling interviews.

Overview Of The Employment Services Market

The employment services global market consists of sales of employment services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that list employment vacancies and refer or place applicants for employment; provide executive search, recruitment, and placement services; supply workers to clients' businesses for limited periods of time to supplement the working force of the client; or provide human resources and human resource management services to client businesses and households.

Learn more on the global employment services market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/employment-services-global-market-report

Employment Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Temporary Help Services, Professional Employer Organizations

• By Vertical: Banking and Financial, Engineering, Medical, Information and Technology, Others

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global employment services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Randstad Holding NV, Adecco Group, Recruit Holdings, ManpowerGroup Inc., Hays Plc, Kelly Services Inc, ADP LLC, Insperity, Inc., Robert Half International Inc. and Korn Ferry.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Employment Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides employment services market outlook. The market report gives employment services global market analysis, employment services global market size, employment services industry growth drivers, employment services global market segments, employment services global market major players, employment services global market growth across geographies, and employment services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The employment services global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facilities-support-services-global-market-report

Business Support Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-support-services-global-market-report

Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/