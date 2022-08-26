Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,389 in the last 365 days.

Slumber Party Hostels expands yet again by reopening its Sukhumvit Soi 1 Location

Partying

OUR REPUTATION SPEAKS FOR ITSELF

Night Life

Night life in Sukhumvit

Logo

Slumber Logo

– opening September 2022.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality, one of the largest hostel companies in the world is further expanding in the capital of Thailand by reopening its popular location on Sukhumvit Soi 1. Bangkok is a city like no other that attracts a diverse backpacking crowd all year-round and It's not hard to see why so many travelers make the trip to this Asian culture hub. Popular for its many historical sites, delicious street food, affordable experiences and of course it's the booming party culture. Slumber Party Hostels reopening its Soi 1 location provide backpackers with another great place to stay while the best of what Bangkok has to offer.

Slumber Party Soi 1 is located in the heart of Bangkok. Strategically situated in Sukhumvit, allowing their guests to have close access and proximity to local attractions and sights. Just a short walk away from the BTS train station of Phloen Chit and Nana. This location offers its guests dormitory and capsule style beds along with access to a bar and restaurant area serving all kinds of different food and drink options.

“Reopening our Slumber Party Soi 1 location is something we have been trying to accomplish for a long time. Now that the backpacking community is once again traveling back to Bangkok, we are very excited to provide another great location for them to stay at. We are going to open many more Hostels around South East Asia and provide the best backpacking experience to all our guests.” Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, owner of the Slumber Party Hostels, said.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush in 18 to 35 year old travelers, with properties and entertainment designed specifically around adventure, socializing, epic pub crawls and non stop partying. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you adventure hard and party harder. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the alternate accommodation sector, Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest growing Lifestyle brands with multiple properties owned or under contract across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards.

Nanisha Thomya
Assistant Director of Brands and Social Media
+ +6681 429 8665
Nanisha.t@destination-hospitality.com

COOL OF AT SLUMBER PARTY KOH PHANGAN | SLUMBER PARTY HOSTELS

You just read:

Slumber Party Hostels expands yet again by reopening its Sukhumvit Soi 1 Location

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.