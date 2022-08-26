Slumber Party Hostels expands yet again by reopening its Sukhumvit Soi 1 Location

OUR REPUTATION SPEAKS FOR ITSELF Night life in Sukhumvit Slumber Logo

– opening September 2022.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality, one of the largest hostel companies in the world is further expanding in the capital of Thailand by reopening its popular location on Sukhumvit Soi 1. Bangkok is a city like no other that attracts a diverse backpacking crowd all year-round and It's not hard to see why so many travelers make the trip to this Asian culture hub. Popular for its many historical sites, delicious street food, affordable experiences and of course it's the booming party culture. Slumber Party Hostels reopening its Soi 1 location provide backpackers with another great place to stay while the best of what Bangkok has to offer.

Slumber Party Soi 1 is located in the heart of Bangkok. Strategically situated in Sukhumvit, allowing their guests to have close access and proximity to local attractions and sights. Just a short walk away from the BTS train station of Phloen Chit and Nana. This location offers its guests dormitory and capsule style beds along with access to a bar and restaurant area serving all kinds of different food and drink options.

“Reopening our Slumber Party Soi 1 location is something we have been trying to accomplish for a long time. Now that the backpacking community is once again traveling back to Bangkok, we are very excited to provide another great location for them to stay at. We are going to open many more Hostels around South East Asia and provide the best backpacking experience to all our guests.” Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, owner of the Slumber Party Hostels, said.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush in 18 to 35 year old travelers, with properties and entertainment designed specifically around adventure, socializing, epic pub crawls and non stop partying. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you adventure hard and party harder. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the alternate accommodation sector, Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest growing Lifestyle brands with multiple properties owned or under contract across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards.

