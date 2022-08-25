Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $4.49 billion in 2021 to $5.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The prenatal testing and newborn screening market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The prenatal testing and newborn screening market share is expected to reach $7.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%. According to the prenatal testing and newborn screening industry overview, the high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants contributed to the growth of the market.

The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity shaping the prenatal testing and newborn screening market outlook. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights about different diseases, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples. For instance, in 2019, AI specialist FDNA and PerkinElmer Genomics partnered to launch Face2Gene Labs for newborn testing.

The prenatal testing and newborn screening tests market consists of sales of prenatal testing and newborn screening tests services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide prenatal testing and newborn screening tests, which help to determine various genetic and chromosomal diseases, to provide timely medical or surgical treatment of a condition before or after birth. Genetic diseases such as sickle cell, down’s syndrome, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy are detected with the help of these tests. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

• By Geography: The global prenatal testing & newborn screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as PerkinElmer, Progenity, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom), Natera, Invitae, Centogene, Cradle Genomics, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics and Baebies.

