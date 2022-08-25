Alternative Data Global Market Estimated To Grow At 46% Rate

Alternative Data Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Alternative Data Global Market Report 2022”, the alternative data market share is expected to grow from $2.21 billion in 2021 to $3.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.5%. The change in the alternative data market growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for alternative data sources owing to the growing interest in stock market trading. The alt data market is expected to reach $13.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 44%. According to the alternative data market analysis, the rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Alternative Data Market

The launch of next-generation platforms has emerged as a key trend in the alternative data market. Major companies operating in the alternative data sector are focusing on introducing next-generation platforms to deliver new and timely insights to researchers, analysts, and businesses. For instance, in October 2020, ESG Data Services Inc., a Canada-based alternative data provider launched the next generation AI-powered ESG data, research, and analytics platform-ESG Analytics. ESG Analytics is an API and web-based solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and broad-based alternative data sources to uncover opportunities and risks in social, environmental, and governance practices of companies, ETFs, and countries. Moreover, for investors going beyond the surface details that everyone else uses, ESG Analytics opens them to a world of deep and relevant analysis.

Overview Of The Alternative Data Market

The alternative data market consists of sales of alternative data by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide alternative data and helps in finding out the market insight. Alternative data is characterized as non-traditional data that can give an indicator of a firm future performance other than conventional sources such as corporate filings, analyst predictions, and management instructions. This information can be utilized in pre-trade investment evaluation as well as to assist investors in monitoring the financial health of a firm, industry, or nation.

Alternative Data Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Data Type: Credit and Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-Location (Foot Traffic) Records, Mobile Application Usage, Satellite and Weather

Data, Social and Sentiment Data, Web Scraped Data, Web Traffic

• By Industry: Automotive, BFSI, Energy, Industrial, IT and Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate and Construction, Retail,

Transportation and Logistics

• By Application: Hedge Fund Operators, Investment Institutions, Others

By Geography: The global alternative data market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western

Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 1010Data Inc., Advan Research Corporation, Eagle Alpha Ltd., Preqin Ltd., Ravenpack International SL, The Earnest Research Company, Thinknum Inc., UBS Evidence Lab, YipitData, Dataminr Inc., M Science LLC, 7Park Data Inc., Convergence Inc., Geotab Inc, Jumpshot, JWN Energy, and Talkingdata.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Alternative Data Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of alternative data global market. The market report analyzes alternative data market size, alternative data global market growth drivers, alternative data market segments, alternative data global market major players, alternative data market growth across geographies, and alternative data global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The alternative data global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

