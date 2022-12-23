Centroid Solutions Conferred With 2 International Business Magazine Awards 2022

Centroid Solutions is the top choice in the Middle East for risk management, quantitative risk analytics and more. Centroid Solutions is popular for customized pricing and execution services for multi-asset financial brokers Centroid24, an intelligent quant-based risk management engine provides a real-time global view across all operations in one central place.

The Dubai-based fintech company won two awards for its world-class connectivity engine and risk management system for multi-asset financial institutions.

Our commitment has always been to provide the best solutions and services to our customers, and it is uplifting to see our efforts being recognized.” — Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centroid Solutions has been conferred with 2 awards from International Business Magazine, one for the ‘Best Connectivity Provider for Multi-Asset Brokers, Middle East 2022’, and the other for ‘Best Risk Management System Provider, Middle East 2022’.

The two awards were committed to Centroid Solutions after careful and meticulous deliberations by the jury members of International Business Magazine. Centroid Solutions has always been one of the top preferred choices in the Middle East for its risk management system and expertise in the field. It is also renowned for its sophisticated and feature-packed connectivity engine that can support 250+ multi-asset liquidity venues, including regional exchanges, as well as having the ability to support a wide range of trading platforms.

Centroid Solutions is an expert in connectivity solutions for multi-asset brokers that assists in a sustainable long-haul business model. Their latest partnership with B2Broker and recent system integrations to support Dubai Financial Market (DFM) stock exchange and Binance cryptocurrency exchange provide brokers the ability to expand their product offerings, to support multi-asset liquidity classes (such as FX, CFDs, Crypto CFDs, Cryptocurrency and Stocks). The powerful connectivity engine, Centroid Bridge, also supports numerous popular trading platforms, such as MT4, MT5, VertexFX, cTrader, Wintrado, and more.

Another award-winning product from Centroid Solutions portfolio is Centroid Risk, an intelligent quant-based risk management engine that provides a real-time global view across all operations in one centralized place. It helps financial institutions measure the level of market risks, improve the company’s risk-adjusted performance by leveraging huge amounts of data in real-time and safeguard against potential losses under different market conditions. This system is considered as one of the best platforms for risk management in the industry.

Congratulating the fintech company for its award win, Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine said, “It is a moment of pride for us at International Business Magazine to honor such a prestigious and innovative fintech company. Centroid Solutions has established itself as the preferred name for some of the best-tailored solutions to multi-asset financial brokers.”

Expressing his delight over the two awards, Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions said, “We would like to thank International Business Magazine for these awards, and acknowledgment of our company’s hard work and success over the last years. These recognitions not only validate our world-class services but also boost the morale of our talented team. Our commitment has always been to provide the best solutions and services to our customers, and it is uplifting to see our efforts being recognized.”

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a technology provider specializing in risk management, bridging and execution engines, and hosting solutions for financial institutions. The Centroid Solutions team is comprised of professionals with extensive industry knowledge and experience in dealing desk, risk management, quantitative risk analytics, bridging and execution, IT and software development. The organization is known for its capital, industry and technology expertise to deliver a suite of technology solutions specifically designed to help brokers improve risk-adjusted returns, optimize operating costs and facilitate business growth.

Website: www.centroidsol.com

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. We get 4.2 million views annually on our website and an average of 350k unique visitors every month. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

Website: www.intlbm.com