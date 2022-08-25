Tim Reynolds Launches a New Living Every Minute Planner Journal
With his latest Living Every Minute planner journal, Dr. Tim Reynolds aims to help people improve their life through reflection, goal setting, and tracking personal progress.
Dr. Tim Reynolds, the author of the bestselling book— Living Every Minute, has recently launched a journal that helps people consistently evaluate their direction, regardless of the role they are playing. As a best-selling author and a highly successful emergency medicine doctor, Reynolds has had the opportunity to help people live authentically and reach their highest potential. With this launch, he strives to facilitate people’s journey of creating a fulfilling life.
The Living Every Minute Planner Journal is a comprehensive planner that encourages individuals to not only track their schedules but also gives them the power to improve their life through reflection and goal setting. Curated with thought and deliberation, the planner helps one consistently evaluate their progress, regardless of the role they are playing. Based on the understanding that planning is the road to success, LEM Planner Journal also inspires users to spend some time journaling and reflecting on the week.
What makes this planner stand apart from any other monthly planner out there is that, unlike any other planner, the LEM journal breaks down key points of one’s life that should be focused on each week, such as relationships, mental and spiritual health, physical health, adventure, and much more. This helps users keep up with their goals and see what they accomplish while aiding them in enriching their lives in these critical areas. With these goals all written out, users can plan the week, trying, when possible, to schedule those activities as actual activities in their calendar to increase the likelihood of doing them. The planner also includes daily planning and gratitude sections that encourage focusing on tasks such as inspirational reading, planning, priming, and more.
When asked about the launch, the founder of the company, Dr. Tim Reynolds, said, “Being conscious that habits drive our day-to-day happiness and successes or failures, we can start to make habits more consciously and think more about what we want our good habits to look like and how to get rid of the bad habits that keep us from being successful or happy. Start today, but start a habit that will empower you and stop one that is inhibiting you.”
About Living Every Minute:
Living Every Minute is professional training and coaching company founded by Dr. Tim Reynolds MD, the bestselling author of "Living Every Minute: Pillars For Creating a Spectacular Life." For over the last decade, he and his team at Living Every Minute have been dedicated to empowering the success of others in business, relationships, and health through educational tools and mentoring.
Media Contact
