UZBEKISTAN, August 24 - President becomes acquainted with construction and landscaping activities in Samarkand

The possibility of holding high-level events, and international summits is one of the indicators of the country’s development. As a result of the integrated development of regions, such large-scale events are taking place in recent years not only in the capital, but also in other cities.

Several international events will be held in Samarkand in the coming months. Large-scale activity is being carried out to hold these events at a high level.

The Head of the state inspected this process during a trip to the region. There are many buildings of the late XIX – early XX centuries in the city of Samarkand. It is planned to create museums dedicated to interethnic friendship and cooperation with foreign countries in such historical buildings on Alisher Navoi and Shokhrukh streets.

The President approved these plans and gave instructions on the substantial enrichment of museums, reflecting in them close ties with partner countries.

On August 23, the opening of the Great Silk Road International Tourist Center took place in Samarkand district. This complex will host major international events. The Head of the state got acquainted with conditions created in the Congress Hall and hotels of the center.

There are two five-star and six four-star hotels here. The total area of the Congress Hall is about 6 thousand square meters. It can accommodate 3.5 thousand people. A situation center has also been created here for effective coordination of work during conferences.

The President gave recommendations on improving the conditions for the stay of foreign delegations and holding bilateral meetings.

Thereupon, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev completed his trip to Samarkand region and returned to Tashkent.

Source: UzA