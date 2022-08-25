Force Generation Center under new leadership

The Air Force Reserve Command conducted a change of command ceremony for the Force Generation Center on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 24.

Brig. Gen. Stacey Scarisbrick relinquished command of the Force Generation Center to Col. Christopher Zidek with Lt. Gen. John Healy, commander of Air Force Reserve Command and Chief of the Air Force Reserve, presiding over the ceremony.

The Force Generation Center is the single organization responsible for generating Air Force Reserve forces by leveraging Reserve strategic capability to meet operational needs in support of global force management. The Force Generation Center performs all aspects of force generation to include oversight, visibility, and accountability of about 70,000 Air Force Reserve forces. The commander’s span of control extends from the individual Reservist to entire combat capable units, supporting a broad array of organizations from Air Force units to joint exercises and combatant commands, through all stages of activation from volunteerism up to and including full mobilization.

Zidek previously served as the commander of the 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. He was responsible for the organization, training and equipping of more than 1,300 Air Force Reservists. The wing is equipped with eight C-130 Hercules aircraft used globally on medium-range airlift, tactical airland and airdrop, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System and aeromedical evacuation missions.

“While Zidek was in command at the 302nd MAFFS went to some of the highest levels of utilization with over a million gallons of retardant and 26 named fires during that time,” said Healy. “What I love about Chris is he’s all about getting to yes and how can we make this work.”

Zidek said he is honored to be the Force Generation Center commander and will give the team his very best every day.

“As we look at the road ahead, accelerating change across our Air Force is not optional. It is a warfighting imperative to compete and win against a pacing threat,” said Zidek. “For the FGC, that means remaining laser-focused on General Healy’s strategic priorities of ready now and transforming for the future.”

In his remarks, Healy said that Scarisbrick has rocked the position from start to finish and he looks forward to working with her in her new capacity as the Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command on Robins AFB.

During the ceremony, Scarisbrick was awarded the Legion of Merit, second oak leaf cluster for her outstanding service as commander of the Force Generation Center. Among her listed accomplishments in the last three years as commander, Scarisbrick envisioned and assembled both the mobilization execution conference and deployment orders cell, greatly enhancing the ability of all wings across the command to mobilize their members more efficiently and intelligently, delivering orders 300% faster than the historical average, providing $2.8 million in Tricare benefits.

“We got a lot of practice with multi-crisis operations and this team led all of that and did a fantastic job,” said Scarisbrick. “This team has done unprecedented work here with such a small amount of people. These are true professionals who care deeply, and the core of their mission is take care of our Airmen and they do it so well.”

She said she couldn’t be prouder of the team and reminded everyone that the Force Generation Center’s mission was to take care of Airmen and they should never let up.