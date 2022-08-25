LTE Base Station System Industry is expected to register highest CAGR of 22.0% by 2030

LTE Base Station System Market

The growth of overall telecom market and increase in need for high data transfer rate fuel the LTE base station system industry growth.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global LTE base station system industry size was valued at $32.80 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $234.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in data traffic and network congestion drives the installation of small cells to utilize the available spectrum effectively. These small cells are helpful in pre-5G/LTE-Advanced Pro transition, as they help network service providers to save costs on expensive rooftop systems and installation & rental expenses. Moreover, these small cells allow network operators to provide better connectivity to the base station, which in turn boosts the market growth.

Furthermore, the key factor that drives the growth of the LTE base station system market includes rise in demand for high-speed broadband services and growth in consumer awareness of IoT applications, such as connected homes & automobiles. In addition, growth of overall telecom market and increase in need for high data transfer rate fuel the growth.

However, stringent norms for telecom operators in some countries and lack of availability of compatible devices restrict the market growth. Moreover, surge in development of wireless communication technology, growth of complementary technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN) &network functions virtualization (NFV), and increase in telecom customer base are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the residential & SOHO segment holds the largest LTE base station system market share of the market due to continuous increase in data traffic and subscriber’s expectations. However, urban segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to, increasing use of LTE to connect populated environments such as convention centers, shopping malls, parks or city centers, and transport hubs.

Region wise, the LTE base station system industry was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rapid migration from Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) and Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) / High Speed Packet Access (HSPA) based networks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to countries such as South Korea and Japan engaged in early deployment of LTE.

The key players profiled in the LTE base station system market analysis are Airspan Networks, Alpha Networks Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco system, Inc., COMMSCOPE Inc., ERICSSON, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19

The LTE base station system industry has witnessed significant growth in the past few years; however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to witness a sudden downfall in 2020. In addition, major players that operate in the global LTEbase station market are expected to make moderate R&D cuts, which would allow them to sustain a rich and evolving product portfolio. In addition, companies are expected to strive for fund innovation rather than setting a bare minimum budget needed to keep the R&D running.Rather than simply improving products using current state-of-the-art technology, companies are looking forward to invest in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning products, as it would well position its market value once customer demand rises.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global LTE base station system market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global LTE base station system market trends is provided in the report.

• The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the LTE base station system market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

