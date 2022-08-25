Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.24.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Joelle Gomez, 55, of Stockton, has been reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, where she has served since 2019. Gomez has been Chief Executive Officer at the Children’s Home of Stockton since 2016. She was Chief Executive Officer at the Women’s Center – Youth & Family Services from 1992 to 2016. She is a member of the San Joaquin County Children’s Services Coordinating Commission, San Joaquin County Human Trafficking Task Force, San Joaquin County Commission on the Status of Women and the California Alliance of Child and Family Services. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gomez is a Democrat.

Nichol Whiteman, 46, of Inglewood, has been reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, where she has served since 2021. Whiteman has been Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation since 2019, where she was Executive Director from 2013 to 2019. She was Executive Director of the Southern California College Summit in 2013. Whiteman was Vice President of Development and Communications at LA’s Promise from 2011 to 2013. She was Vice President of the Western Region Office for the Jackie Robinson Foundation from 2006 to 2011. Whiteman was Director of Group Sales and Sponsorship for Black Enterprise Magazine from 2000 to 2006, Manager of Sales Promotions and Merchandising for Essence Magazine from 1999 to 2000 and a Marketing Analyst for JP Morgan Chase from 1989 to 1999. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Whiteman is a Democrat.

Chanel Brisbane, 26, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the State Rehabilitation Council, where she has served since 2020. Brisbane has been Director of Jobs and Transitions at Best Buddies International since 2022, where she has held several positions since 2017, including Director of Jobs, Jobs Program Supervisor, Job Development Specialist and Employment Consultant. She was a Research Assistant at the University of Oregon from 2016 to 2017. Brisbane was a Teacher’s Aide at South Eugene High School in 2017. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Brisbane is a Democrat.

Theresa Comstock, 55, of Napa, has been reappointed to the State Rehabilitation Council, where she has served since 2018.Comstock has been Executive Director at the California Association of Local Behavioral Health Boards and Commissions since 2018. She was an Associate at Complex Property Tax Specialists from 2009 to 2016. Comstock was a Regional Sales Representative in the Electronic Imaging Strategic Business Unit of Southwest United States Sales at Nikon Inc. from 1994 to 1995. She was a Co-Founder and Software Applications Manager at Focused Imaging Technologies Inc. from 1992 to 1994. Comstock was a Sales and Technical Support Specialist in the Digital Imaging Strategic Business Unit at System Integrators Inc. from 1989 to 1992. She is a member of the Napa County Mental Health Board. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Comstock is registered without party preference.

Jonathan Hasak, 36, of El Cerrito, has been reappointed to the State Rehabilitation Council, where he has served since 2020. Hasak has been a Portfolio Executive for U.S. Public Sector Partnerships at Coursera since 2022. He held several positions at Year Up between 2016 and 2022, including Senior Director of Scalable Solutions, Director of Public Policy and Governmental Affairs and Manager of Public Policy and Governmental Affairs. Hasak was Associate Director at the MassHire Metro North Workforce Board from 2015 to 2016. He was a Data Inquiry Facilitator at Boston Public Schools from 2014 to 2015. Hasak was a Teacher at the Oakland Unified School District from 2010 to 2014. He is a member of the National Skills Coalition California Leadership Council. Hasak earned a Master of Education degree in Education Policy and Management from Harvard Graduate School of Education and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hasak is a Democrat.

M. Lisa Hayes, 60, of Bellflower, has been reappointed to the State Rehabilitation Council, where she has served since 2022. Hayes has been Executive Director at Rolling Start Inc. since 2018. She held several positions at Molina Healthcare between 2007 and 2017, including Associate Vice President, MLTSS, Director of Disability and Senior Access Services, Manager of Senior Disability Programs and Manager of Provider Contract Review. Hayes was a Project and Contract Manager at United Health Care/ PacifiCare from 2000 to 2007. Hayes is Chair of the California State Independent Living Council. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hayes is a Democrat.

Susan Henderson, 64, of Berkeley, has been reappointed to the State Rehabilitation Council, where she has served since 2020. Henderson has been Executive Director at Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund since 2008, where she has held several positions since 1997, including Director of Administration and Managing Director. She was a Law Firm Administrator at Adams, Broadwell, Joseph & Cardozo from 1993 to 1994. Henderson was a Law Firm Manager at King, Shapiro, Mitelman & Buchman from 1993 to 1994. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, East Bay. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Henderson is a Democrat.

Joe Xavier, 63, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed to the State Rehabilitation Council, where he has served since 2019. Xavier has been Director at the Department of Rehabilitation since 2014, where he has held several positions since 1998, including Deputy Director of the Specialized Services Division, Deputy Director of the Independent Living and External Affairs Division, Business Enterprises Program Staff Services Manager II, Business Services Section, Staff Services Manager II, Associate Management Auditor and Supervising Business Enterprises Consultant. He was a self-employed business owner from 1984 to 1998. Xavier is a member of the Asian Pacific State Employees Association and the Association of California State Employees with Disabilities. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Xavier is registered without party preference.

