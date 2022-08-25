Functional Medicine SEO to Host a Free Webinar On September 9th, 2022
Learn How To Optimize A Google Business Profile To Show Up Higher In MapsUNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join your hosts, Ryan Cote and Keelie Reason from Functional Medicine SEO, for a free webinar on September 9, 2022, at 12:00 pm EST. Ryan will cover the top strategies for optimizing a Google Business profile.
Register here in only 15 seconds:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3yJgi-TAQgqLEby1TbJeow
Google Business Profile is a free listing that acts as a second website for local functional medicine and natural healthcare offices. Google Business has made it easier than ever to show up higher in local search results.
In this short webinar, learn what key things are needed to fill out on a profile, ways to interact with a listing, and other strategies to show up when potential patients are looking online for natural healthcare services.
Unlike traditional webinars, the hosts will go through the material quickly and only share the top things to do to get a listing to rank. During the presentation, a document of the key points discussed will also be created on the spot and will be available for download after the webinar.
To participate in this event, go to the sign-up page here and put in your best email address. We will send you a reminder for the webinar in advance.
Don't miss this short presentation! And be sure to also stick around until the end for Q&A where Ryan will take the time to answer any questions.
Ryan Cote
Functional Medicine SEO
+1 201-743-4478
ryan@functionalmedicineseo.com