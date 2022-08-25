Dogliens Storytelling NFT Gives Hollywood Film Fans A Backstage Pass To Help Shape The Project & Grow Their Own Mind
Merging great art with an epic story and improving mental health will help the NFT community to evolve.
It's one thing to invest in art you love, but when you're connected to the characters that you helped to create, there's another level of fun and excitement.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new storytelling NFT project is giving its community members the chance to shape both the storyline of a project, all while improving themselves.
— Simon Lovell
Dogliens was the brainchild of Simon Lovell, whose vision is to create a better world by using storytelling and NFTs to change lives. It tells the story of Ralph, who goes through abuse as a dog on earth to return as a Doglien… What happens next is up to the community.
“After overcoming a lot of personal struggles in my life, I wanted to use the power of story to help people. I feel NFTs are the perfect gateway for helping to create personal transformation” - said Simon.
The project offers weekly sessions for Discord community members who can develop Doglien characters, learn about the creative process and build scenes. The project’s gamification then takes them on a journey throughout Paw Planet as they reach different milestones in the story.
“Storytelling NFTs give members not only a chance to tap into their creative superpowers, but also opens up a great conversation about how we grow personally on the hero's journey.
The project also offers members the chance to unlock and download Brain Optimizers (meditations) as they move throughout the universe, helping them to stay in a good state of mind. There is also coaching offered in group sessions for members of the Discord, to assist with mental health.
As the story develops, the rarity and demand for the NFTs will shift as the characters develop - which the community will guide.
The initial 2,000 collection will be on the ethereum network and available on the popular NFT trading platform Opensea. The launch date and mint price are TBC.
