Hoyer Statement on Ukrainian Independence Day

“Today, Ukrainians celebrated their independence day by fighting to remain free. Any who doubt the courage, steadfastness, or determination of the Ukrainian people to chart their own future as a sovereign and democratic nation need only look at those who remain defiant against the thundering power of Russian artillery over the horizon or those meeting foreign occupation with brave resistance. For six months, Vladimir Putin has sought to impose his will on the Ukrainian people; for six months, the Ukrainian people and military have fought back to preserve their independence.



“I’m proud that the United States has rallied the world to Ukraine’s support and defense, and the $3 billion in additional military aid President Biden announced today will do much to help Ukrainians defeat Putin’s invasion and liberate occupied territory. The free nations of the world must continue to stand steadfastly with Ukrainians as they engage in this fight for their freedom, and House Democrats will keep doing our part to ensure that Ukrainian forces have the arms and assistance they need to carry on this fight until their nation’s independence is secured. Slava Ukraini!”