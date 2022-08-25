News Conference: Public Civil Rights Hearing to be Held on Lexington, MS Police Chief Sam Dobbins
“I Shot that Ni**er 119 Times.”
Sam Dobbins was one of the most corrupt and racist Police chiefs in America and BLFJ is going to pull the cover off of every shooting and illegal act he conducted while Chief and an officer.”LEXINGTON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2 Events: News Conference; Civil Rights Legal Hearing/ Tribunal on Chief Sam Dobbins
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Event 1: News Conference at Lexington Police Chief Office
Location: 207 Tchula Street – Lexington, MS 39095
Date/ Time: Monday August 29, 2022 - 2:00pm CST - 3Ppm EST
Event 2: Public Civil Rights Tribunal
Location: 302 Henry Street – Lexington, MS 39095
Date/ Time: Monday August 29, 2022 - 5-10:00pm CST - 6pmEST
NEWS CONFERENCE
On August 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM Black Lawyers for Justice will hold a News Conference at the Lexington Mississippi Police Department. The news conference is being held because disgraced, racist, former Lexington Chief Sam Dobbins, Caucasian, is still, currently using intimidation tactics in the city of Lexington against Black residents. Dobbins has been spotted at the Lexington Police Department, where he is not supposed to be. Dobbins may in fact be participating in the destruction of evidence; intimidation of witnesses and even more corrupt acts following his firing. At this 2:00 very special news conference, Black Lawyers for Justice and community groups will announce their plan to STOP DOBBINS.
CIVIL RIGHTS LEGAL HEARING/ TRIBUNAL
Monday August 29, 2022, from 5-10 pm, a rare opportunity for public citizens to participate in obtaining justice from police brutality will occur. Black Lawyers for Justice will convene a Civil Rights Legal Hearing and Public Tribunal on the matter of Lexington, MS Police Chief Sam Dobbins at 302 Henry Street Lexington, Mississippi 39095.
On, July 20, 2022, America was riveted by a leaked audio tape where Dobbins bragged that “I shot that ni**er 19 times,” in reference to just one of the 13 shootings he bragged about to a subordinate, in the now infamous audio tape. Dobbins also boasted about his corruption, and his ability to justify police shootings. Dobbins was soon fired as Lexington’s Police Chief, but the raw racism and corruption was revealed in the audio tape by subordinate officer Robert Hooker.
BLFJ’s Civil Rights Legal Hearing will take live public testimony and formal witness statements and all relevant documents and reports on any illegal actions taken by Chief Dobbins while he was in office. This hearing will also collect and gather factual information\sources pertaining to all of his 13 shootings while Dobbin’s was in the line of duty. In addition, public testimony and witnesses will be allowed to testify on any and all adverse actions Dobbins and/or the Lexington Mississippi Police Department, not limited to murder; unlawful killings and shootings; use of excessive force; false arrests; jail beatings; racial profiling; illegal hiring practices; hostile work environment based on race and gender; systematic policy and training and supervision violations. On August 16, 2022, the civil rights organization JULIAN launched a serious civil rights lawsuit and request for injunction against the current Lexington MS Police Chief and Dobbins for some of his acts while in office. (Lexington, Mississippi police, city sued over violating civil rights (usatoday.com). The BLFJ hearing on 8/29/22 seeks to expand and deepen the legal attack on Dobbins.
The legal hearing will be conducted by national civil/human rights attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, on behalf of Black Lawyers for Justice. Co-sponsoring organizations include Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP); Emmett Till Justice for Families Foundation (ETJFF); Mississippi Local Organizing Committee (MLOC); Black Liberation Movement (BLFJ); New Black Panther Party (NBPP).
Attorney Shabazz says, “Sam Dobbins was one of the most corrupt and racist Police chiefs in America. Dobbins' entire department is corrupt and BLFJ is going to pull the cover off of every shooting and illegal act he conducted while Chief and an officer. We will also legally review his entire department under his command. I am certain that more lawsuits are coming against the City and Holmes County.”
Malik Z. Shabazz
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
+1 301-513-5445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
