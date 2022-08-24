Western Metals Corporation Announces Extension of Tender Offer for Common Stock

Western Metals Corporation WTLC (the "Company"), announced today that it has extended the expiration of its previously announced tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock without par value of the Company ("Shares"), other than the Shares owned by LOTO Energy II, LLC at a price of $0.44 per Share in cash. The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 8, 2022, unless it is further extended.

The tender offer is being extended in order to allow additional time for shareholders to tender their Shares. All terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged during the extension period. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension. Complete terms and conditions of the tender offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials, which have been sent to the shareholders.

The transfer agent and the depositary for the Offer is Computershare Trust Company, N.A. The information agent for the tender offer is Georgeson LLC. Shareholders that have questions or need additional copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal should contact the information agent at its address and telephone number set forth below:

Georgeson

1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10104

Shareholders, Banks and Brokers

Call Toll Free:

866-695-6078

Notice to Shareholders

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Shares. The Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal. Shareholders are urged to read the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal in their entirety, as they contain various terms of, and conditions to, the Offer.

About Western Metals Corporation

Western Metals Corporation is a California corporation that owns and operates two natural gas wells located in Solano County, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. These statements contain words such as "possible," "if," "will" and "expect" and involve risks and uncertainties including, among others that our business plans may change as circumstances warrant. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which the Company becomes aware, after the date hereof.

