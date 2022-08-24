Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,861 in the last 365 days.

STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts


STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts

Geneva, August 24, 2022 – STMicroelectronics NV STM, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts for the six-month period ended July 2, 2022, on its website and filed them with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

The Company's Semi Annual Accounts, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU) are posted on the Company's website (www.st.com) and the AFM's website (www.afm.nl).

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 929 58 12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


You just read:

STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.