The Civil Protection Operations Centre calls for vehicles parked in coastal and low-lying areas to be moved to safe places as soon as possible

MACAU, August 24 - The Orange Storm Surge Warning has been issued by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, flooding with a depth of around 0.8m to 1.2m will be expected. The Civil Protection Operations Centre hereby appeals to the vehicle owners who park along the coastal areas and in low-lying areas to move their vehicles to higher ground as soon as possible or use the free parking spots coordinated by the Transport Bureau.

