FORMER MRD SENIOR OFFICER GETS TOP JOB AT MID

The former Director for Civil Engineering and Infrastructure Development in the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Allan Lilia is the new Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) for the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID).

Prior to his new appointment, Mr. Lilia who is a Civil Engineer by profession served within MRD for nine years.

He assumed official duties at his new duty station (MID) on Monday 22nd August, 2022.

In his brief goodbye note emailed to all his former MRD colleagues, Mr. Lilia thanked everyone for the time they spend together over the last nine years. “It’s been a great journey, sometimes rough, sometimes fine but we manage to get through. Wishing everyone all the best and take care. See you all around.”

MRD staff also took the opportunity and congratulated Mr. Lilia and wishes him all the best and success in his new role.

“Allan Lilia, a true servant who has shown leadership and a hardworking spirit in serving the Government and the nation through MRD,” MRD Honourable Minister Duddley Kopu said during a farewell function held on 29th July, 2022 to acknowledge Mr Lilia for his service since joining the ministry in 2013.

“Mr. Lilia has shown us a very good example in terms of work and how we should work together as a team for a common goal.

“A very senior person who has worked faithfully till the end and here we are thanking him for his time, effort, and service not only to MRD but the nation as a whole, “Honorable Kopu expressed in his farewell statement.

He further congratulated Mr Lilia and wish him all the best in his new role.

He also added that MRD will continue to work closely with him in his new role especially now that we are working on some of our reforms which will need his inputs.

MRD Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu also shared the same sentiments in appreciation of Mr. Lilia’s contribution to the ministry.

“Even though I joined MRD just recently I come to know Mr. Lilia as a very humble and hardworking person.

“Whenever he walked into the office you can see every other colleague will just smile and this helps brighten up our day,” he added.

PS Viulu further added that Mr. Lilia left the ministry with his wealth of experience living a gap for MRD especially when we are working on our reforms.

“I just want to say thank you for your service and all the best in your new position as you will still continue to serve the government and our people,” PS Viulu expressed.

PS Viulu also acknowledged Mr. Lilia’s wife and children for supporting their father.

Mr. Lilia thanked the Minister, PS, and all the MRD staff and assured them that he will continue to support MRD whenever the need arise.

– MRD Press