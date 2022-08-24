EAST MALAITA SUPPORTS COMMUNITIES, SCHOOLS & CHURCHES WITH WASH PROJECT

About 24 communities in East Malaita Constituency (EMC) will benefit from a project on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) which is currently being implemented by the constituency in schools and churches.

These communities, schools & churches are located in ward 15 and 16.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) funded the project through the national government Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD). The same funding is provided equally to all the other 49 constituencies.

Constituency Development Officer (CPO) William Kwalemanu said the project aims to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene – also known as WASH – in East Malaita.

The project consisted of 69 water tanks of varied capacity (1000-3000litres).

Mr. Kwalemanu said distribution and installation is done by the constituency team and they are aiming to have the task completed by next week or week after.

Allan Olosua from Ngongosila Island is one of the beneficiaries of the WASH project.

In an interview with MRD Media Mr. Olosua expressed appreciation to the government through EMC office and PRC for the funding support towards the project.

He said life on an island is very challenging and tough.

Paramount Chief of Leli Island Bobby Kwaiaradonga.

“We need such project of this kind to make sure it alleviates our burdens. As someone who was born and grow up on an Island, we experienced a lot of challenges and one of those is access to water. Our only means to get clean water for cooking and drinking is rain water from tanks. During dry seasons we have to travel to the mainland to get fresh water for consumption. Life is hard. But thanks to the government and PRC for addressing one of our greatest needs through the support of this WASH project,” Mr. Olosua said.

Chief Arnon Ketei also shared the same sentiments and commended honourable Maelanga for his leadership and continuous commitment towards its constituency development programmes.

He said such livelihood assistance is not only important but life touching to improve rural peoples living and guarantee they (people) have access to clean water for domestic use or consumption.

Paramount Chief of Leli Island Bobby Kwaiaradonga while acknowledging the government and PRC for the WASH project calls on the government to continue with the CDF programme.

He said CDF is the only programme that touches many lives and many constituents are directly benefiting from it.

Delivery of the WASH project at Atori wharf.

– MRD Press