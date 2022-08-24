31st Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for a new ...

TOPEKA—The 31st Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominees for a new district judge positions.

The new district judge position was among several certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The 31st Judicial District is composed of Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties.

Justice Evelyn Wilson, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 31st Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;



a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and



a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.

Nomination process

Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Allen, Neosho, Wilson, or Woodson counties, clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/Judges/Become-a-Judge.

Nominations must be submitted by paper copy. The deadline to submit a nomination with supporting documents in noon Wednesday, September 28. No documents will be accepted digitally or by fax.

Submissions require one original and seven copies of the completed nomination form, a like number of supporting documents, and one executed release form, delivered to:

Justice Evelyn Wilson, chair

31st Judicial District Nominating Commission

301 SW 10th St.

Topeka, KS 66612-1507

Public interviews

The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, at the Woodson County Courthouse, with interviews starting at 9:30 a.m. Interviews are open to the public.

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

Nominees to governor

The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill this positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

If there are not sufficient nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 31st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Richard Pringle, Chanute; Nancy Burns and John Chenoweth, Fredonia; Douglas Depew, Neodesha; Craig Mentzer, Neosho Falls; Shelia Lampe, Piqua; Donald Greg Taylor, Stark; Zelda Schlotterbeck, Yates Center.