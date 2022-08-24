Submit Release
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 03:50pm

NASHVILLE- On August 23, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department suffered a heartbreaking loss. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Sergeant Lee Russell of the THP Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were conducting an aerial mission in the Chattanooga area when the helicopter they were operating crashed in a wooded area of Marion County. We are saddened to report that both men lost their lives while serving the people of Tennessee on this mission.

“There are no words to describe the heartache and sadness our department is experiencing right now,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long.  “Sergeant Russell was an outstanding pilot but an even better person.  We mourn with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in the loss of Detective Matt Blansett.  Both men were passionate about their jobs. This is a tremendous loss for the Tennessee law enforcement community. We ask for prayers of comfort for the families, our department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department during this dark and difficult time.”

“Our hearts are filled with sadness,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “As we navigate these difficult times, we ask that you please pray for their families, friends, and the men and women of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. These men are heroes, and we will never forget them.”

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

