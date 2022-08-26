Evocative-Pop Powerhouse Nina Storey Releases Her Most Commercial Single to Date “Strongest Drug”

Nina Storey - Strongest Drug

“Strongest Drug” showcases Nina Storey's ability to punctuate the complex feelings surrounding passion, codependency, love and self-loathing.

Sharing a painful experience through the lens of bittersweet joy, can be a powerful and honest way to experience a feeling. Humans are a peculiar species in that we gravitate towards what we know.” — Nina Storey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED SATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when you don't get the love you think you deserve in return? That is the inspiration behind the highly anticipated release of Nina Storey’s latest single, “Strongest Drug” which showcases her ability to punctuate a feeling through an intoxicating mixture of street rhythm, quirky and catchy melody, and a dark yet relatable confessional about sex, passion, lust and love. Even though her new single laments the ending of a dysfunctional relationship, the listener can’t help but immediately sing along, during her unusual juxtaposition of pain and power.

“Sharing a painful experience through the lens of bittersweet joy, can be a powerful and honest way to experience a feeling. Humans are a peculiar species in that we gravitate towards what we know, even when it’s not always what’s best for us. This song is a bit of an admission of my own flaws and how holding onto a moment of bliss sometimes is all we want in the midst of chaos" says Storey.

“Strongest Drug” is produced by Ryan Franks, who is well-known for his film and television scoring work on hit shows such as Tuka and Birdie (HBO), and award-winning films, The Road and The Day The Earth Stood Still. Their collaboration creates a nuanced, but highly dynamic sonic experience, showcasing Nina’s inebriating and hypnotic vocals against Frank’s explosive subharmonic track. Without question, this is Storey's most commercial release to date with more to come.

Nina is back to focusing on creating original music for commercial release after several years of creating music for film and television for such shows as, Days Of Our Lives (NBC) (which was given Emmy consideration for best original song), Riverdale (CW), American Girl (Universal), and commercials for Nissan, Coke, Hundai, Heinekin, and more.

"Strongest Drug" signifies Nina’s re-emergence after her challenging recovery from the effects of the coronavirus. As Nina notes, “After so many of us have experienced hell on earth the past few years, writing about the tiny wins seems more important than ever.”

Having toured with the likes of Sara Bareillis, Keb’ Mo, Reeve Carney and more, Nina will begin touring in support of “Strongest Drug” and future releases in the fall of 2022 where the full explosive nature of her live sound will be shared with her fans. Promotion of the single will include tiktok, instagram and youtube videos. A music video is in the works with a targeted fall release. For Nina Storey it turns out the Strongest Drug is not a pill or drugs, but love.

