Hoyer Statement on Airstrikes in Syria

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement after the U.S. conducted airstrike

s in Syria:

“Last night, President Biden continued to demonstrate that the United States will use our military might to safeguard our troops and the interests of our nation and its partners in the region. Our men and women in uniform deserve praise for conducting successful strikes in Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. President Biden has made clear that our resolve to prevent Iranian threats against American interests and those of our partners will remain steadfast even as we seek to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions through diplomacy. Iran should make no mistake that America will use military force when necessary. The regime in Tehran must know that it cannot act with impunity to sow terror, destruction, and instability in the Middle East and around the world.”