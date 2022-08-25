Dr. David Samadi: What Every Man Must Know About Declining Testosterone Levels
The not-so-subtle signs of low T can sneak up on men disrupting their quality of life
I want men to pay attention to symptoms of low testosterone. Life is too short to live with the symptoms of untreated low T.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low testosterone (low T) is a topic few men want to discuss. The loss of “manliness” makes most men shudder with fear. Yet, testosterone level production naturally declines after age 30 and continues to drop about 1% annually throughout a man’s lifetime. Men can’t escape aging, but they can learn to recognize low T symptoms, get an accurate diagnosis from their doctor, and get back on track with their life.
“As a urologist, I want men to pay attention to symptoms of low T,” stated Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncologist with St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, and author of The Ultimate MANual. “Declines in testosterone are gradual and can sneak up on men. Some of the main symptoms include loss of muscle mass, belly weight gain, low energy levels, difficulty concentrating, feeling depressed, a decrease in self-confidence, and sleep difficulties. That’s a lot of symptoms attributed to many things. But what’s the low T symptom that brings them into my office the most? Men experiencing a low sex drive with weaker and fewer erections. Men notice this, their spouse or partner notices it, and they want it fixed now.”
Checking testosterone levels requires a blood test done at a man’s doctor’s office. The timing of the blood test matters. Testosterone levels fluctuate throughout the day, peaking to higher levels in the morning and then, declining to lower levels in the evening.
“For the most reliable results, testing testosterone levels should always schedule blood draws early in the morning, before 9 am,” explained Dr. Samadi. “This is when testosterone levels are highest due to the circadian rhythm, with the peak production of testosterone levels occurring around 5 am. It’s usually around this time when men making sufficient testosterone, generally have a morning erection – which is a good thing!”
Any man, who hasn’t had their testosterone levels checked recently or ever and is experiencing symptoms of low T, should see their doctor. If test results come back and a man has low T, he may need testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). TRT is a class of hormone replacement therapy medications to counter the effects of male hypogonadism, a condition in which the testicles are not working properly.
“TRT may not be for every man,” said Dr. Samadi. “Men should not run out and buy anything advertised or marketed claiming to fix low T. Only your doctor determines if you need TRT and only after checking your blood levels of testosterone. Even then, if a man needs TRT, he must have ongoing monitoring of his testosterone levels periodically.”
Men who have been tested and determined they will benefit from TRT may have it administered either as a patch, gel, injection, or implanted in the skin as pellets. Here’s a brief look at each:
Patch
• Testosterone transdermal patches left on for 24 hours
• Applied to either the back, abdomen, thighs or upper arms
• Easy to apply and can be worn during a shower or when swimming
Gels
• Applied directly to skin by rubbing it in once daily in the morning
• Gel is absorbed directly into the skin, delivering a steady dose of testosterone
• Easy to apply, dries quickly, fits easily into a man’s routine
Injections
• Standard TRT; various types delivered subcutaneously replacing what the body makes naturally
• Can be injected at home every one to two weeks
Pellets
• The size of a grain of rice, TRT pellets are implanted under the skin near the hip or on the buttocks
• Implantation takes place at a doctor’s office; pellets remain in the skin for up to three to six months delivering a low dose of testosterone.
• Noticeable boost in energy and sex drive; easy to use; implant procedure is quick and convenient.
However, Dr. Samadi reminded men that treating normal aging with testosterone therapy is not advisable.
“For men who don’t have a medical condition contributing to their low T, there are natural ways to boost testosterone,” Dr. Samadi explained. “Weight loss, increasing exercise to increase muscle mass, managing stress levels, and getting better sleep all help men live healthier while maintaining normal testosterone levels. But, do get tested for low T at your doctor’s office, and if low, get treated. Life is too short to live with the symptoms of untreated low T.”
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
