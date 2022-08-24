Gov. Henry McMaster Statement on Biden Administration's Debt Forgiveness Scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster today released the following statement in response to the Biden Administration's debt forgiveness scheme:

"Thread by thread, President Biden and the liberal Democrats are destroying the fabric of this great nation. A fabric that has held this great nation together for almost two hundred and fifty years.

"The American Dream of prosperity and happiness - achieved through hard work, self-reliance, and playing by the rules - is being threatened by the liberal left's 'something-for-nothing' entitlement culture of handouts, bailouts, and cop outs."

-###-