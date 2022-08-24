MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids Continued Its Unity Music Fest Sponsorship for 2022
Unity Christian Music Festival at Heritage Landing Park
The Unity Christian Music Festival is the flagship event of Muskegon, Michigan based non-profit, Alive on the Lakeshore
Moving and storage company, MyWay Mobile Storage, sponsored the Unity Music Festival for 2022, its 11th year of sponsorship for the company. The Unity Christian Music Festival is the flagship event of Muskegon, Michigan based non-profit (501c3) Alive on the Lakeshore and it has become a hugely popular event in the area. With this sponsorship, MyWay Mobile Storage hopes to continue their commitment to community involvement and support of the music festival.
— Sean Sickmund
This year, MyWay donated six storage containers, which are used for storing event materials on-site during the event. The MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids General Manager, Sean Sickmund, stated, "We are pleased to support the Unity Festival again in 2022. The Unity Christian Music Festival perfectly aligns with our values, beliefs, and love for West Michigan."
Unity Music Festival Director, Shannon Enders, stated, “The pods have been a great help to us over the years. We appreciate MyWay’s continued support. Our prayer is to surpass $1 million in gifts to our partner ministries by our 22th anniversary in 2022.”
This year’s festival was attended by an estimated 60,000 Christian Music Fans, held at the Heritage Landing Park in Muskegon Michigan from August 10th-13th. In addition to Unity Christian Music Festival, Alive on the Lakeshore produces a number of other events across Michigan every year and operates the web site http://www.UnityChristianEvents.com
About MyWay Mobile Storage MyWay is a leading provider of moving and storage containers. They provide quick and easy DIY moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled secure storage facility. To learn more visit www.mywaystorage.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mywaystorage or call 1-888-33-MYWAY to speak with a friendly and knowledgeable Moving & Storage Consultant.
